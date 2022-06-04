AMU V-C lauds JNMC surgeons for helping poor

AMU vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor, claimed that surgeons at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are working tirelessly to save patients from lower income groups by conducting a number of complicated interventional procedures and surgeries at a very high success rate on a daily basis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said this while congratulating surgeons and doctors at JNMC of AMU where a laparoscopic nephrectomy through the keyhole approach was successfully performed by a team of doctors, Wasif Mohammad Ali and Manzoor Ahmad under the guidance of prof Syed Amjad Ali Rizvi on Friday.

The public relations office of Aligarh Muslim University, through a press statement, informed that a small cut (incision) was made near the belly button of 17-year-old Lalit, to insert wand-like devices equipped with cameras and small surgical tools. His abdomen was inflated and the non-functional left kidney removed as the surgeons kept seeing the insides on a monitor showing laparoscopic relayed images

The patient sat relieved with only a urinary catheter in place for a short time at JNMC before he was discharged after recovery to carry on with normal life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At JNMC patients are in very safe hands with the best available treatment at affordable cost”, said Prof Rakesh Bhargava (Dean, Faculty of Medicine) and Prof Shahid A Siddiqui (Principal, JNMC).