Shool Tankeshwar temple to be renovated ahead of Mahakumbh-2025

Ancient Shool Tankeshwar temple of Lord Shiva will be renovated before the start of Mahakumbh-2025 for the benefit of thousands of devotees who would be visiting during the 45-day long religious fair. The project proposal has been sanctioned by the state government for which a budget of ₹1.5 crore has been approved. The responsibility of completing the project has been handed over to tourism department, said officials.

Ancient Shool Tankeshwar temple of Lord Shiva in Arail area of Prayagraj. (HT)

Situated in Arail area of trans-Yamuna region of the district, Shool Tankeshwar temple is considered to be one of the most ancient Shiva temples. However, due to neglect, the temple and its surroundings are in a poor state.

The road connecting the city to the temple is also in bad shape while there are no proper arrangements for the devotees who arrive here in large numbers.

During the Kumbh-2019, secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the apex decision-making body of the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders of the country— Mahant Hari Giri had started Panchkosi Parikrama during which Shool Tankeshwar temple also came on the route.

There were demands then of renovation of the temple and proper arrangements. The main proposals for Mahakumbh-2025 included the proposal of renovation of the temple too. The tourism department had asked for a budget of ₹1.50 crore for the project for which the Prayagraj Mela Authority had forwarded a proposal to the state government.

Prayagraj Mela Authority tehsildar Vivek Shukla said the proposal for renovation of the temple with a budget of ₹1.50 crore has now been approved. The works at the temple will include link road, boundary wall of the temple, lighting, benches, drinking water, shade and beautification works, he added.

Deputy director tourism Viresh Kumar said the budget had been approved and the work will start soon.

Meanwhile, mela officials said proposal for widening six roads for Kumbh-2025 has also been forwarded to the government for approval.

It is worth mentioning that in the run up to Mahalkumbh-2025, many temples of Prayagraj are set for a mega revamp. An amount of ₹13.50 crore has been proposed for the 12 Dwadash Madhav temples apart from ₹5.23 crores for the Nagavasuki temple, ₹2.83 crore for the Dashashwamedh temple, ₹6.67 crore for the Mankameshwar temple, ₹7 crore for the Alopshankari Temple, ₹10 crore for the Padila Mahadev Temple, ₹5 crore for the temples coming under Panchkosi Parikrama Path, ₹1.5 crore for Koteshwar Mahadev temple as well as ₹1 crore for the development of Kalyani Devi temple.

Additionally, the temples in the Karachhana area will also be developed with an amount of ₹4.60 crore. Many works such as the corridor development for Akshayvat/Saraswatikoop and Patalpuri temple are also to be done at a cost of ₹18.5 crore.

