Ancient structure remains unearthed in Shankargarh

Remains of an ancient structure were accidentally discovered while a field was being dug for the construction of a crematorium at Atra Kasauti Majra in Pura Baghel village under the Shankargarh police station in the trans-Yamuna area on Saturday. Pillars with human sculptures, a stone ‘chhatri,’ and blocks of stones were found in the fields close to a large pond. Ancient structure were accidentally discovered (HT Photo)

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials have stated that they will conduct a survey of the site later. Historians, based on the sculptures, stated that the remains date back to the tenth century BC. In response, the administration sealed the site and prohibited any further excavation, digging, or construction.

Diwakar Singh, the head of Pura Baghel village, said that the field belonged to Raja Tiwari from the same village. On Saturday, while digging the field for mud to construct a crematorium, laborers discovered some idols. Later, stone pillars and blocks were also uncovered.

Sub-divisional magistrate Bara Sudan Abdullah dispatched Nayab Tehsildar Rakesh Yadav to the spot. Administrative officials found two stone pillars with sculptures, along with a stone ‘chhatri’ and blocks.

Nayab Tehsildar Rakesh Yadav said that he spoke to ASI officials who stated they would survey the site and sculptures on January 25. Yadav informed that until the ASI completes the survey, excavation, construction, etc., are prohibited.

Locals gathered at the spot, however, claimed that stone idols were often found in the fields during ploughing.