‘Andher Nagri’: Kids grip audience with timeless tale of the eccentric king

LUCKNOW Written by Bhartendu Harishchandra in the 19th century, Hindi literature’s loved play of ‘Andher Nagri’ was staged by 20 children, all aged between 7 and 10 years, at the Bharatendu Natya Akademi on Thursday.

BJP leader Aparna Yadav and BNA director Dinesh Khanna were the chief guests at the event. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by theatre artist Apurva Shah, the final production was attended by children, parents, teachers, and theatre and literary personalities of Lucknow. BJP leader Aparna Yadav and BNA director Dinesh Khanna were the chief guests at the event.

The Lucknow Film Forum, along with Do Re Mi Kids Club, organised this production. It was the result of a week-long theatre workshop -- conducted by Shah -- that ran from May 8 to 22. Credit to the workshop, the children keenly followed stage directions, delivered their dialogues, and played their characters with diligence.

Renuka Tandon, president of Lucknow Film Forum, congratulated the children for their performance and called them ‘stars in making’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON