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Andhra police bust honey-trap extortion racket, five arrested

Andhra police bust honey-trap extortion racket, five arrested

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 06:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Anantapur , Andhra Pradesh police have busted a honey-trap extortion racket operating in and around Anantapur rural mandal and arrested five persons for allegedly collecting money through threats and coercion, a police official said on Thursday.

Andhra police bust honey-trap extortion racket, five arrested

The accused have been identified as part of an organised gang led by prime accused Mamillapalli Rangamma, along with Dabbara Rajesh, Mangala Jayalakshmi, Chandrakala, and Ananthakumari, police said.

"We have busted a honey-trap extortion racket that lured victims with sweet talk, trapped them, and extorted money by threatening to circulate nude photographs and even kill them," Anantapur rural DSP T Venkatesulu told reporters.

According to the DSP, the case came to light following a complaint lodged on April 18 by K Uday Bhaskar Reddy, a 24-year-old resident of Bengaluru.

The complainant said that around five months ago, Jayalakshmi lured him to a house in Bhagyanagar on the pretext of conducting a drone survey, where Rajesh allegedly assaulted him, forcibly stripped him, and took nude photographs along with the woman accused.

The DSP said the racket operated in a coordinated manner, identifying targets, luring them to specific locations, and executing the honey-trap before demanding money.

So far, all five accused have been arrested. The prime accused, Rangamma, was earlier remanded, while the others were arrested on April 23.

Police said Rangamma is involved in about 10 cases, while the other accused also have cases registered against them in Anantapur and Tirupati districts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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