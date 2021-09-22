Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Anganwadi workers, helpers protest in Kaithal

The anganwadi workers and helpers gathered in Kaithal and held a protest at the Vishavkarma Chowk for hours
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Members of the Haryana Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union held the protest in Kaithal and threatened to continue it until their demands are met. (IStock)

Hundreds of members of the Haryana Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union held a protest in Kaithal and threatened to continue their indefinite protest until their demands are met.

The protesters alleged that the agitation has completed two months but the government is not taking their concerns seriously.

On Tuesday morning, anganwadi workers and helpers gathered in Kaithal and held a protest at the Vishavkarma Chowk for hours.

The aganwadi workers and helpers alleged that the Kaithal police had registered an FIR under Sections 147, 148 and 283 of the IPC against the union members, including Kamlesh Deohra, for blocking the Hisar-Chandigarh highway near Vishvakarma Chowk in July.

Besides withdrawal of the FIR registered against some workers and helpers for holding a protest in Kaithal, they are demanding a hike in salary, promotion of experienced workers as supervisors, training to work on Poshan tracker app, scheduled disbursement of salary and regularisation of job.

