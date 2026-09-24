Angry over love marriage, man beats sister’s husband to death in Mathura

Angry over his sister’s love marriage, the brother beat her husband to death in a village within the limits of Jaint police station of Mathura.

(Pic for representation only)

Police registered a case of murder and arrested seven, including the main accused.

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According to deputy SP Vrindavan circle Sandeep Kumar Singh, a woman Sanjana married Bunty in court in the month of May. Families of the couple could not accept the love marriage and had enmity over the issue.

Mahendra, the brother of Sanjana along with his accomplices, reached the hotel where Bunty and his brother Shankar worked and took them along on Monday (September 21) and thrashed them badly. The injured Bunty was hospitalised because of serious injuries.

“A case was registered at Jaint police station of Mathura district and efforts were on to nab the accused involved. On Tuesday, injured Bunty succumbed to injuries. Sections for murder were incorporated in the case and the main accused, Mahendra and his six other associates were arrested,” said DSP Singh on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} “The body has been sent for post mortem and legal compliance is being undertaken’ added DSP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The body has been sent for post mortem and legal compliance is being undertaken’ added DSP. {{/usCountry}}

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A complaint was lodged at Jaint police station of Mathura by the mother of the deceased against Mahendra and his associates for keeping her son Bunty hostage and then beating him to death.