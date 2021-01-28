Anna Hazare to go on indefinite fast from tomorrow

PUNE Despite attempts by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to convince Anna Hazare of not going ahead with his indefinite fast, the crusader is firm on going ahead with the fast from Saturday.

Hazare, on Thursday, reiterated his intent to go ahead with an indefinite fast at his hometown Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district, to press demands for implementation of the Swaminathan commission recommendations regarding agriculture pricing, statutory status and autonomy for the central agriculture price commission.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Girish Mahajan held talks with Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi.

Last week, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also met Hazare though the activist remained unfazed.

In a press statement on Thursday, Hazare said, “I will sit for the fast at Ralegan’s Yadavbaba temple. Those who want to extend support to agitation can do it from their respective locations. In view of the Covid pandemic, I urge everyone not to crowd at Ralegan Siddhi.”

While the release is silent on the new farm laws, the crusader had earlier said the new farm laws do not conform to “democratic values” and people’s participation is necessary in the drafting of legislations.

Hazare has also urged supporters to protest at their respective locations.

The 83-year-old activist, however, also criticised violence in Delhi on Republic Day saying, he has held multiple agitations in the past 40 years with all of them being peaceful.