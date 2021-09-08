Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Annasaheb Magar jumbo Covid centre to shut from September 15
others

Annasaheb Magar jumbo Covid centre to shut from September 15

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will close the Annasaheb Magar Jumbo Covid centre from September 15
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:25 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will close the Annasaheb Magar Jumbo Covid centre from September 15.

With the number of Covid patients dropping, the decision was taken by the civic body on Wednesday.

However, if need be, the facility can be restarted on short-term notice.

Currently, there are 99 patients at the facility which has 816 beds and was re-opened on March 28 during the second wave.

“We have been informed verbally regarding the closing of Annasaheb Magar Jumbo Covid centre from September 15. The maintenance work will be done once the centre is shut,” said Dr Priti Victor, chief administrator officer.

Vikas Dhakane, additional commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said, “A written order regarding the Annasaheb Magar stadium will come from civic chief Rajesh Patil.”

On Wednesday, 184 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in PCMC, while the number of active cases in hospital are 585; 808 are in home isolation. The total number of active cases in PCMC is 1,393.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ahead of meeting with civic chief, hawkers’ union threaten stir

3 remanded to police custody for plotting murder of BJP corporator Dheeraj Ghate

Koregaon Park area residents see red over frequent power outages

Minor’s gang-rape: Rickshaw unions tell drivers to respect safety of passengers
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP