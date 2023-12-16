Annual flower show begins at AMU
The two-day flower show offers a brilliant display of horticultural mastery under seven different classes
The Chrysanthemum, Coleus and Rose Show-2023, organised by the department of land and gardens, was inaugurated by the Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor, at Gulistan-e-Syed, AMU, on Saturday.
The two-day flower show, offering a brilliant display of horticultural mastery under seven different classes, will conclude with the prize distribution function on December 17.
Prof Zaki Anwar Siddiqui (member in-charge, department of land and gardens) said that among 674 presentations, Class A has 43 entries of roses and Class B has on display 22 ‘best flower arrangements by women and children’.
There are 112 Coleus presentations in Class C, 132 displays of Chrysanthemum in Class D, 33 flower presentations for the ‘King and the Queen of the Show’ in Class E, 114 ‘Chrysanthemum Double’ in Class F and 218 Ornamental Plants in Class G”.
The flower show, which is open for visitors till 5 pm, will end with the prize distribution on December 17 at 3 pm by the chief guest, Indra Vikram Singh (district magistrate, Aligarh) and the guests of honour, AMU registrar Mohammad Imran (IPS) and the proctor Prof Mohd Wasim Ali.