Annual ‘Friendship Week’ to spread awareness about child rights kicks off in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The annual Friendship Week -- intended to spread awareness about child rights -- was inaugurated by Childline Lucknow and Childline Alambagh bus terminal on Sunday. The two childline services were joined by Snehalaya Shelter Home (for children) in launching Friendship Week, which is observed yearly across the country in the second or third week of November.

At the launch event, the gathering was told about child safety and protection. The event commenced with Childline director Sangeeta Sharma cutting a cake with the children of the shelter home. Subsequently, children gave musical performances and played different sports.

On the occasion, Sharma explained the purpose of the ‘Childline se Dosti’ program to the attending children. She said that ‘Childline se Dosti’ is aimed at ensuring cooperation and alertness amongst all organisations engaged in child protection. This, as per officials, would provide students with medical, police, and educational help. Also, the departments can come to children’s aid as and when required.

Meanwhile, the president of the Kadam Foundation, who was also present at the event, sensitised attending children on how to remain vigilant and stay protected from strangers with dangerous motives. Children were also told about the 1098 children’s helpline and how to use it.

