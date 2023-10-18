Another accused held in Agra school dacoity case

In a joint operation, the surveillance team, Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Tajganj police arrested the fifth accused wanted in recent case of dacoity in the school premises, here on Tuesday. (Pic for representation)

The accused identified as Vinod Kumar carried a reward of Rs. 25,000 on his arrest.

On a tip off, the team intercepted Vinod when he was moving towards Shamsahbad in his motorcycle on Monday night.

Instead of stopping his bike, he fired at the police team. He was injured in retaliatory firing by the police team and after being taken into custody, he was taken for treatment.

To mention, the manager of a school located on Devri road in Agra had informed Tajganj police that a group of dacoits had entered the school premises on the night of October 4 and attacked his sister and brother-in-law who were residing there as caretakers.

The accused looted 15 solar batteries, 2 LEDs, valuables and ₹70,000 cash, hard disk and DVR of CCTV and sim card.

Later, a case was registered at Tajganj police station under section 394 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified criminals involved in dacoity.

Police began investigations and till date five accused have been arrested.

