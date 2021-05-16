Home / Cities / Others / Another AMU prof passes away
Another AMU prof passes away

Agra : Professor Mohammad Nasiruddin of the department of pharmacology, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), passed away in Aligarh
Agra : Professor Mohammad Nasiruddin of the department of pharmacology, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), passed away in Aligarh. He was 55. The reason for his death is not known.

“We are not in a position to assign reason for death of prof Nasiruddin,” said AMU spokesperson Dr Rahat Abrar.

To note, 17 serving professors in AMU have died so far. On his recent visit to the varsity, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had condoled these deaths and had stressed on vaccination.

“Prof Nasiruddin’s demise is a great loss to the university. He was an excellent teacher, held in high esteemed by the students,” said AMU vice chancellor, professor Tariq Mansoor.

Prof Rakesh Bhargava (Dean, Faculty of Medicine) said that Prof Nasiruddin taught and mentored students and helped them achieve success.

Prof Nasiruddin was also associated with various committees and organisations. He had been the coordinator of ADR Monitoring Centre at JNMC, under the aegis of Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

He also published many papers in peer-reviewed journals, authored academic books, wrote book chapters, and edited many books.

