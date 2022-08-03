Another case lodged against ex-MP Atiq, Ali, his aides

Another case of attempt to murder was lodged against former MP Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali and his associates on Monday at Puramufti police station. Atiq has also been made an accused in the case as a conspirator of the attack on property dealer Mohd Zeeshan aka Janu. He was attacked by Ali earlier in December 2021 in Kareli area.

Ali who was absconding in the earlier case, had surrendered before the court on Saturday. SHO of Puramufti police station Upendra Pratap said an FIR has been registered against Ali Ahmad, Atiq Ahmad, Faisal, Asaad, Arif aka Kachholi, Imran aka Guddu, Mehshar, Golu, Aman and an unidentified man. The case has been registered for attempt to murder, issuing threats, conspiracy and other sections of IPC, he added.

Zeeshan in his complaint claimed that he had gone to see his land at Fungaon area with his two friends on July 26 when the accused who were in a car waylaid him. The accused opened fire at Zeeshan but he somehow managed to save himself. Zeeshan claimed that attack on him was conspired by Ali’s father Atiq Ahmad.

It is worth mentioning that Arif aka Kachholi, Golu, Aman and Asaad were also named by Zeeshan in the attack on him earlier in December. While Ali surrendered before the court, others are still at large and are carrying reward of ₹25,000 on their arrest.