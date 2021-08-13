Another disciplinary proceeding on against Dr Kafeel Khan: UP govt to HC

In a case relating to suspension of Dr Kafeel Khan, the state government has informed the Allahabad high court that another independent disciplinary proceeding is going on against Dr Khan.

“This disciplinary proceeding, in respect of various incidents which occurred after he was attached to the office of the director, medical education, hasn’t been concluded as yet,” additional advocate general (AAG), Manish Goyal said.

Taking these submissions of AAG on record, Justice Yashwant Varma directed the state government to bring on record, within two weeks, an affidavit regarding the other suspension order as well as other necessary facts related to the earlier order of suspension dated August 22, 2017, by which Dr Khan was suspended.

The court fixed August 31, 2021, as the next date of hearing.

Dr Khan was suspended from service on August 22, 2017, following the death of about 60 infants in the BRD Medical College hospital due to lack of oxygen. Later, he was attached to the office of the Director Medical Education where he was separately suspended in respect of various incidents.

Earlier, on August 6, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government had informed the Allahabad high court that the disciplinary authority’s order dated February 24, 2020, whereby further enquiry was directed against Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan, a suspended pediatrician of BRD Medical College of Gorakhpur, has been withdrawn.

In the present writ petition, through which Dr Khan has challenged the suspension order dated August 22, 2017, by which he was suspended from service, he has disclosed that initially the proceedings were drawn against nine persons. “Seven out of those who were suspended along with the petitioner have since been reinstated pending conclusion of disciplinary proceedings,” Dr Khan added.

The court passed this order on August 10.