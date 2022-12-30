Another gang of mobile thieves arrested in Goa; Second in two days

The Goa police on Friday arrested a gang of 17 mobile thieves who were targeting the ongoing popular Sunburn music festival in the state. This is the second such arrest in the coastal state in two days taking the total number of thieves arrested to 30 while nearly 70 mobile phones, mainly Apple iPhones, have been recovered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrests came after 70-80 attendees of the music festival and tourists from other crowded locations lined up at the Anjuna (north Goa) police station to report that their mobile phones were ‘missing’.

“The accused hail from Mumbai, Thane and Mumbra and had come down to Goa specifically to target tourists in crowded areas. The Goa police is keeping a strict vigil in order to ensure a safe, peaceful and orderly New Year celebrations,” said North Goa superintendent of police (SP), Nidhin Valsan, said. .

On Thursday, a gang of 12 thieves was arrested in Goa and 40 mobile phones were recovered from them.

Police said that their initial investigations revealed that the two gangs were operating independent of each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are verifying their antecedents and if they are involved in previous cases as well, we will hand them over to those police stations. We are also ascertaining the original owners of the mobile phones,” Valsan said.