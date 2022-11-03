Another infiltration bid foiled along LoC as army guns down terrorist in Poonch

Security forces on Thursday gunned down a terrorist and foiled a big infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector. Two more terrorists are believed to have been shot dead in the exchange of fire with soldiers but their bodies are yet to be retrieved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The body of one terrorist has been retrieved, while two more are likely to be lying ahead of the border fence. One pistol and two AK-47 assault rifles have been recovered so far,” a defence official said, adding that the infiltration bid was foiled in Digwar area.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said that around 10 am, Indian Army soldiers observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the LoC in the Poonch sector.

“They were trying to infiltrate into the Indian side, but alert troops challenged them... The terrorists fired at our troops, and in the ensuing gunfight, one terrorist was gunned down and his body was recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, one pistol and other war like stores,” Col Anand said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Kupwara as forces kill Pakistani intruder

A search operation is currently underway in the area.

It may be stated here that every year just before winters Pakistani terrorists attempt infiltration bids from the mountain passes south of the Pir Panjal range in Rajouri and Poonch, which get blocked due to snowfall.

“While security forces have upped their counter-terror operations in the hinterland and with the union territory likely to have assembly elections next year, Pakistan desperately wants to make all possible attempts to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir before the winters,” a senior army official said.