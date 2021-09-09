Anticipatory bail for couple who duped builder of 13 lakh denied

PUNE A court in Pune on Wednesday, denied anticipatory bail to a couple who posed as lawyers and duped a builder of ₹13 lakh, and forged Rera registration documents.

The two have been at large ever since the anticipatory bail was rejected, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Amit Dattatray Ghule (42), a resident of Manjri, Haveli. He has two complete projects in rural areas, completed before registration rules changed and the government made it mandatory for old rural constructions to be registered retrospectively, according to Police inspector Jitendra Kadam of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

The couple met the complainant at the sub-registrar’s office in Dapodi in April when the man was trying to get his registration done.

The two offered their services to get 13 of his flats registered. The two forged documents from Rera as well as PMRDA to falsely show successful registration of Ghule’s projects. They managed to forge papers for seven of 13 flats in two projects. They took a total of ₹13,08,000 from the complainant.

“The papers were submitted to the sub-registrar’s office where one of them has signed as a lawyer. The sub-registrar found something amiss and upon investigation found that the documents were fake and informed the complainant. Later when the complainant and the accused were called for mediation, the man was trying to tell even the police that he was a lawyer while his wife was not,” said PI Kadam.

The police are now on a lookout for the two and will be investigating if they have duped other people by posing as lawyers.

The decision was taken by Judge GG Bhalchandra with public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal.

A case under Sections 429 (personation), 420 (cheating), 465 467, 468, 471, and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bhosari police station.