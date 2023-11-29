ANUBHUTI CURRICULUM: In a first, value-based study curriculum for Classes 6 to 8 in U.P.

PRAYAGRAJ: In a first, the ‘Anubhuti Curriculum,’ designed to instill essential values and foster character development, will be implemented in over 45,000 government-run upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh. This initiative aligns with the norms outlined in the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Over 50 lakh students in classes 6 to 8 are expected to benefit from this curriculum, aiming not only to prepare them for successful careers as officers, leaders, doctors, and engineers but also to nurture responsible citizenship. Officials from the state basic education department said that the role of values in shaping students’ lives and their contribution to the country’s development.

The development of the ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ and its reference handbook has been entrusted to experts at the Prayagraj-based Bureau of Psychology, U.P., a unit of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). A workshop involving these experts has commenced to kick-start this mission.

Usha Chandra, Director of the Bureau of Psychology, U.P, highlighted the curriculum’s significance, stating that education is vital for the all-round development and continuous progress of human life. The ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ is expected to play a crucial role in fostering values among students in government-run upper primary schools.

The curriculum, tailored for classes 6, 7, and 8, draws its foundation from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). It aims to cultivate students’ ability to understand and embrace values, focusing on their physical, mental, emotional, moral, and cultural development.

Officials pointed out that the curriculum’s innovative approach will aid in the personality development of students by integrating values, peace, harmony, and life skills. By utilising classroom teaching, motivational stories, and a set of questions, the ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ aims to instill values, promote independent learning, and empower students to distinguish between right and wrong.

