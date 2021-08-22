Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Anurag meets ex-CM Shanta Kumar in Palampur
others

Anurag meets ex-CM Shanta Kumar in Palampur

Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur met former chief minister Shanta Kumar and sought his blessings after reaching Palampur on the second day of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Women trying ‘Rakhi’ on Union minister Anurag Thakur’s wrist in Mandi on Saturday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur met former chief minister Shanta Kumar and sought his blessings after reaching Palampur on the second day of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Saturday.

Shanta Kumar welcomed Thakur at Vivekananda Medical Research Trust in Palampur. Thakur, Kumar and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap paid floral tributes to Vivekananda.

Interacting with the media, Anurag said programmes such as Khelo India have boosted morale and performance of athletes and the way government is promoting sports, they will perform better at international level by winning medals.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with athletes which instils self-confidence in them. He said government promotes youth who have talent.

Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, Himachal forest minister Rakesh Pathania and state BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor were also present.

Thakur was given a rousing welcome by party workers at Ghatta, at the boundary of Kangra and Mandi.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Mandi, Anurag said the Union government is making all efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country. He said no one will be left behind.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mizoram files theft case against Assam cops; allegations concocted, says Assam Police

Power of contempt to be used not to protect dignity of court but right of people’: Bombay HC Chief Justice

Manipur extends night curfew for 15 days till September 6

Tricity buzz: Crowd too close for comfort at Anurag Thakur’s yatra launch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP