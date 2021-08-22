Anurag slams Opposition for ‘complete washout’ of Parliament’s monsoon session

Union minister of information and broadcast Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday slammed Congress and other Opposition parties for complete washout of the monsoon session of the Parliament.

The Union minister, addressing a press conference in Dharamshala on third day of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to introduce his newly-appointed and promoted cabinet ministers in the Parliament.

Besides this, discussion was to be held on important issues related to the common masses, Thakur said.

“However, the Opposition parties don’t want the Parliament to function smoothly,” he said, adding that the Opposition did not let the session happen because Modi’s cabinet is the youngest one till date in which all sections, including women, have been given place.

Thakur called Dharamshala his second home and said whatever he has achieved, Kangra district and Dharamshala have a big contribution in it.

Dharamshala is a sports city and the Union government will further try to expand the facilities for the athletes, he added. He said along with sports, his priority will be to promote art and culture of Himachal in the country and the world.

Thakur said the Modi government has given health projects worth ₹4,000 crore to Himachal, including AIMMS, six medical colleges and a PGI satellite centre.

He said to prevent the third wave of Covid-19, the paediatric facilities are also being strengthened by spending ₹23,123 crore.

On the issue of a water sports centre proposed at Pong Dam Lake, Thakur said sports is a state subject. He said programmes like Khelo India, schools games, college games and university games have played a big role in improving performance of sportspersons.