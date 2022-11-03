AOC-in-C Central Command visits Agra station

Air Marshal AP Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, Indian Air Force and Sarita Singh, president, Air Force Families Welfare Association (Regional) arrived at Air Force Station Agra for a three-day inspection visit. They were received by Air Commodore SK Verma, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Agra and Alka Verma, president, AFFWA (Local).

According to the press note issued by the public relations office (Defence), Lucknow, the Air Marshal reviewed an impressive guard of honour on arrival on Monday and interacted with personnel of this station and its lodger units. He inspected the operational, maintenance and administration preparedness of Air Force Station, Agra, which is an IAF premium air base.

Sarita Singh President AFFWA (Regional) visited various ventures of AFFWA including Umeed Vidya Kiran, a literacy venture and also interacted with Vayu Sanginis, the wives of the Air Force personnel. She appreciated various welfare activities undertaken at Air Force Station, Agra by Air Force Families Welfare Association.