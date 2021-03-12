Applications invited for Punjab Skills Competition

The state government has invited applications for the “Punjab Skills Competition 2021” to be held in Ludhiana from April 5 to 7.

Winners at the district and zone level will represent the state at the “National Skills Competition 2021”, which will open gates to the “46th WorldSkills Competition 2022” to be held at Shanghai, China in October 2022.

In Ludhiana, the competition will be held at five locations – Chamber of Industrial And Commercial Undertaking (CICU), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), NIIFT and Central Took Room at Focal Point. Besides, a training partner – Bal Tarang – will also share space for the competition.

Additional deputy commissioner (Development) Sandeep Kumar said youths interested in the competition can register themselves on the website of Punjab Skill Development Mission at psdm.gov.in/worldskills.php.

He said candidates can participate in 44 trades such as bricklaying, cabinet making, carpentry, landscape gardening, painting and decorating, plumbing and heating, refrigeration and air conditioning, CNC milling and turning, car painting, electronics, print media technology, jewellery, bakery, cooking, beauty therapy, health and social care, wall and floor tiling, graphic design technology and web design, among others. Complete list of the trades is available on the Punjab Skill Development Mission’s web portal.

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1999, can participate in any of the skills mentioned, with the exception to aircraft maintenance, manufacturing team challenge and mechatronics, cloud computing, cyber security and water technology and IT network cabling, where the candidate should have been born on or after January 1, 1996.

Mobile robotics, cyber security, landscape gardening, concrete construction work and mechatronics are team skill competitions, where a team of two individuals is required for the competition.

Kumar exhorted youths to take part in the competition and showcase their skills and talent to the world.