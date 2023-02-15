Appointed governor, leader bids teary farewell to BJP

GORAKHPUR: Newly appointed governor of Himachal Pradesh and former state minister of finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla, wept while resigning from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party, on Wednesday.

Shukla is likely to take oath on February 18 and before taking oath, it is mandatory for the incumbent to resign from the membership of any political party.

He sent his resignation to the party president through Dharmendra Singh, divisional president, BJP.

While talking to mediapersons at his residence in Betiya Hata, on Wednesday, Shukla said that he had joined the party 39 years back. He likened it to his mother. He said he had never thought of leaving the party but under current circumstances, when the party had given him new responsibilities, he had to resign.

Shukla began his political career with ABVP. Later, he joined the youth wing of the BJP and became a member of assembly in 1989. He successfully fulfilled his responsibilities at each post and was appointed state vice-president of BJP.

He was State minister for finance in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and currently, Shukla was a member of Rajya Sabha.

Shukla said he would leave for Shimla on February 17 and he would like to take oath in Sanskrit as he had done at his swearing into the Rajay Sabha.