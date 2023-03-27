Home / Cities / Others / Arif’s gesture will be considered in violation of Wildlife Act case, say forest officials

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2023 10:31 PM IST

Authorities have summoned Arif, who looked after the bird for a year, to explain his side at the office of the assistant conservator of forest in Gauriganj (Amethi) on April 2.

LUCKNOW Day after the state forest department served a legal notice to Mohd Arif for ‘violating the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 (amended)’, senior forest officials said that his gesture of rescuing the bird will be considered while evaluating the merits of the case.

In his defence, Arif has said that he never confined the bird. (HT Photo)
Authorities have summoned Arif, who looked after the bird for a year, to explain his side at the office of the assistant conservator of forest in Gauriganj (Amethi) on April 2. “Arif saved the life of the sarus. This gesture matters a lot even when he has been serviced notice that seeks explanation from him,” said a senior forest official requesting anonymity.

According to the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 (amended), one cannot keep any wild animals with them. “Arif rescued the sarus and treated it too. His only mistake is that he did not inform the forest staff. Whether one finds an injured human or a wild animal, you have to report to the authorities,” said the official.

“Birds contract diseases if they live with humans. In 15 days, an observation will be made to check if the bird is sick or ready to fly free. If all goes well, the bird will be set free in a sanctuary so that it could mate and live in its natural habitat,” added the official.

Meanwhile, DN Singh, divisional forest officer Amethi, said, “We have not broken the friendship between Arif and the bird. Sarus live in pairs but this one was alone and therefore, it is our responsibility to place the bird in its natural habitat so that it could lead a normal life.”

In his defence, Arif has said that he never confined the bird. “I found the bird injured and hence, gave it treatment and food. After the treatment, it kept coming back to me but I never kept it as a pet. It roamed freely for the entire day in the fields. What’s my mistake if the bird came to me for its food,” said Arif. .

Arif found the injured bird in August 2022. He helped the sarus recover and soon, they developed a rare camaraderie. Earlier this year, the videos of the bird and Arif went viral on social media platforms. Taking cognisance, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav met Arif and the bird on March 6.

