Arjuna awardee wrestler DSP Geetika Jakhar, brother accused of assaulting uncle’s family

Fatehabad DSP and Arjuna awardee wrestler Geetika Jakhar has landed in a controversy after she allegedly went to her uncle’s house in a police vehicle and got into a quarrel with the inmates over some property dispute in Agroha town of Hisar.

Interacting with the media in Hisar, her uncle Prakash Veer Singh released the CCTV footage of the incident in which she can be seen entering the house in a police vehicle.

“We had lodged a complaint before the Agroha police against Geetika and others but police are yet to register a case. Geetika, her brother Balram Jakhar (who is also a naib tehsildar posted at Bhattu in Fatehabad), and others came to our residence on the night of August 26 and assaulted the family members,” Singh added.

He has written to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, state home minister Anil Vij, the Haryana DGP and other senior cops but no action has been taken so far against Geetika and her brother.

However, Balram Jakhar said he had gone to the ancestral house in Agroha for some domestic work and Prakash Veer’s family assaulted him. “Police have lodged an FIR against them after I lodged a complaint before them,” he added.

And DSP Geetika said she had gone to resolve the issue of ownership of the ancestral house.

Agroha police station SHO Priyansu Divan said both sides have lodged complaints against each other.

“We have registered an FIR against Geetika’s uncle Prakash Veer, his wife Savita, son Dhrambir, Nisha and Preeti under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 448 (punishment for house-trespass) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on complaint of Balram.

On a complaint filed by Prakash Veer against Geetika and Balram, we have referred the complaint to the Fatehabad DC and SP under Section 197of the CrPC to initiate action.

As per government norms, since the complaint has been filed against class-one officials, the FIR will be registered after due permission from higher authorities, he added.