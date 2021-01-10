Armed robbers fire at jeweller, his employees in Ambernath
Ambernath police on Sunday booked four thieves for allegedly firing seven bullets at a jewellery shop owner, injuring him and two of his employees in the incident.
According to police, the robbers allegedly fired at a salesman while attempting to loot the shop in Sarvoday Nagar of Ambernath (West). The accused entered the shop at around 1.30pm and fired at the owner Bhushan Singh, 30, and employees Charan Dusana, 25 and Laxman Dusana, 26, when they tried to stop them. Singh sustained a bullet injury on his leg, while his employees were stabbed by robbers. The accused then fled on a motorcycle.
“All injured are admitted in the nearby private hospital. One of the accused has left his revolver at the spot. We are checking CCTV footage of the area and further investigation is on,” an officer said.
Meanwhile, two days ago, a CCTV footage of armed men trying to break into the houses of Ulhasnagar residents by throwing stones and threatening them, had gone viral.
