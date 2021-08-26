Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army, BSF hold synergy conference at Western Command

The conference was presided over by Maj Gen Devendra Sharma, Major General Staff (Operations), headquarters, Western Command.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The agenda included discussions on operational issue of convergence to further enhance operational efficiency between the Indian Army and BSF. (Representational image) (HT FILE)

Amidst the rapidly evolving dynamics in Afghanistan where Taliban has seized power, the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) held a synergy conference at Western Command headquarters on Wednesday.

“Senior Indian Army officers of Western Command, senior officers of the Border Security Force from BSF Headquarters, Western Command, Punjab, and Jammu Frontier attended the conference,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

The conference was presided over by Maj Gen Devendra Sharma, Major General Staff (Operations), headquarters, Western Command.

NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier and Sonali Mishra, IG, BSF, Punjab Frontier, were the senior officers representing BSF. “The agenda included discussions on operational issue of convergence to further enhance operational efficiency between the Indian Army and BSF. Common issues of training and equipment profile of BSF and challenges of border management were deliberated upon. The chairman highlighted the importance of developing a joint security force culture to thwart nefarious designs of inimical elements,” said Col Anand.

During the wars of 1965, 1971 and Operation PARAKRAM, Indian Army and BSF operated together towards a common purpose of defending the national borders. The same spirit of cohesiveness and cooperation continues to this day, he added.

