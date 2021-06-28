Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Army man found dead
others

Army man found dead

An Army man, who was posted in Meerut and had come to his village 10 days back on leave, was found dead Monday morning
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:15 PM IST
HT Image

An Army man, who was posted in Meerut and had come to his village 10 days back on leave, was found dead Monday morning.

Mukesh Kumar, 31, son of retired Army man Janeshwar Singh of Imadpur, was found dead in an auto-rickshaw parked near his house situated at Imadpur village under same police station.

Kumar had gone for a walk after dinner Sunday night but did not return till late night. In the morning, villagers spotted his body inside an auto-rickshaw parked behind his house and informed the family members.

Md Rahmatullah, station house officer of Imadpur police station, said the autopsy report was awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch

‘Why is the water chasing me’: Watch this dog’s hilarious reaction to waves
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP