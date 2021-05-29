Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army repairs ventilators at Faridkot medical college

The army has stepped in to mend the life-saving machines as GGSMCH, Faridkot, was unable to get technical support to make all ventilators functional at the Covid-19 care facility
By HT Correspondent, Faridkot
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Army personnel repairing medical equipment at Faridkot government hospital on Friday. (HT Photo)

A team of army personnel from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) at the Western Command headquarters on Friday took over the repair work of inoperative medical equipment, including ventilators, at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) here.

The army has stepped in to mend the life-saving machines as GGSMCH was unable to get technical support to make all ventilators functional at the Covid-19 care facility. A team led by Colonel Divanshu from the Corps of EME reached Faridkot on Friday.

Colonel Divanshu, nodal officer, EME medical equipment workshop at Ferozepur, said that they have started repairing the broken ventilators and are also conducting inspections of other medical equipment to check their condition. As per the officials, two ventilators have been repaired by the army engineers so far.

A 450-bed isolation facility, GGSMCH is providing care to critical Covid patients from Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Faridkot districts. Of the total 119 ventilators, 82 were working on Friday while 37 (30%) still remained out of order.

The Western Command officials have also offered technical support to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Patiala.

GMCH Patiala principal Dr Rajan Singla said, “I have called for checking of all medical equipment and a report on those needing repairs.”

Major General Vijay Deshmukh, MGEME, Western Command, said, “A team has reached Faridkot to resolve the issues with ventilators. We have also reached out to Patiala GMCH.”

