Armyman among three held with 2kg opium in Ludhiana
Armyman among three held with 2kg opium in Ludhiana

Posted as Naik in the army at Manipur, Dharminder Kumar Fauji had brought the opium from there while visiting his native village in Jalandhar, say police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The three accused and the seized contraband in the custody of Ludhiana police. (HT Photo)

The crime investigation agency (CIA- 1) of Ludhiana police and PCR Tango-29 arrested three men, including an army naik, with 2kg opium on Tuesday.

The accused are Dharminder Kumar Fauji, 33, an army naik, his brother, Ravipal, 36, both from Akhara village in Jalandhar, and Ramandeep Singh, 32, of Mullanpur Dakha.

Sub-inspector Avatar Singh, in-charge, CIA-1, said the accused were arrested near Jhammat Canal Bridge following a tip-off.

Dharminder, who is deployed in Manipur, had brought the opium from there on April 5. On Tuesday, he, along with Ravipal, came from Jalandhar to Ludhiana to deliver 2kg opium to one Gurjant in Mullanpur Dakha. But, they were nabbed en route.

“Gurjant had sent Ramandeep to collect the consignment. He was also arrested along with the two brothers, and a pick-up truck and a motorcycle belonging to them were impounded,” the SI said.

A case under Sections 18-B, 18/61/85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the four accused, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest Gurjant.

The three arrested men were presented before a court on Wednesday and sent to two-day police remand.

