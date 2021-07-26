Arrested accused drowns in river, locals protest

PATNA

Residents of Punpun on Monday laid siege to the local police station after the mysterious death of a man arrested for theft the previous day.

While locals allege that the police killed the accused, Golu Kumar (23), and threw his body into Punpun river, the police have he attempted to escape from their custody and jumped into the river when they chased him and drowned.

“On Monday morning, Golu told policemen he wanted to relive himself. As the constables took him towards river Punpun, he cut loose and ran away. When they chased him, he jumped into the river. He could not guage the current and drowned,” said a police officer.

Station house officer of Punpun police station, Kundan Kumar, said, “He jumped into river and drowned while trying to escape from the constable’s custody. His body was fished out and sent for autopsy.”