Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Arrested accused drowns in river, locals protest
others

Arrested accused drowns in river, locals protest

PATNA Residents of Punpun on Monday laid siege to the local police station after the mysterious death of a man arrested for theft the previous day
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:22 PM IST
HT Image

PATNA

Residents of Punpun on Monday laid siege to the local police station after the mysterious death of a man arrested for theft the previous day.

While locals allege that the police killed the accused, Golu Kumar (23), and threw his body into Punpun river, the police have he attempted to escape from their custody and jumped into the river when they chased him and drowned.

“On Monday morning, Golu told policemen he wanted to relive himself. As the constables took him towards river Punpun, he cut loose and ran away. When they chased him, he jumped into the river. He could not guage the current and drowned,” said a police officer.

Station house officer of Punpun police station, Kundan Kumar, said, “He jumped into river and drowned while trying to escape from the constable’s custody. His body was fished out and sent for autopsy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP