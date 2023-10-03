Arrests and eerie silence follow tragic bloodshed in Deoria

GORAKHPUR A somber silence hangs over Deoria’s Fatehpur village in the aftermath of a brutal clash that left six people dead in a land dispute. The violence, which took place a day earlier, erupted after the murder of a former zila panchayat member Prem Chand Yadav by one Satya Prakash Dubey. In retaliation, the Yadavs killed five members of Dubey’s family. Later, the mob vandalised some vehicles and set ablaze cattle sheds.

The district police arrested 16 individuals linked to the case (Representative pic)

Rising Tensions and Arrests

Following the tragic killings, the district was marred by violence, with multiple vehicles damaged and reports of arson incidents. Swinging into action, the district police arrested 16 individuals linked to the case. This came after an FIR was lodged against 27 identified and 77 unidentified individuals, based on the complaint of Devesh Dubey, son of Satya Prakash Dubey.

ADG Akhil Kumar has confirmed the registration of cross FIRs from both sides, with 16 individuals arrested in connection with the case, including the primary accused, Ramji Yadav, who is the brother of the deceased Prem Chand Yadav. In response to the escalating tensions and the clash between the two groups, senior police officials are currently stationed in the village. ADG Kumar emphasised that those who orchestrated a deliberate attack on the residence of Satya Prakash Dubey would be subject to severe legal consequences.

Intensive Manhunt Underway

An extensive search and arrest operation is currently underway in various locations. Cognisant of the tense caste situation in the village, the last rites for both the rival factions were conducted at two separate ghats, each situated 30 km apart. This measure was taken to prevent potential confrontations between the relatives and supporters of the deceased.

Final Adieu

Late on Monday night, amidst a heavy police presence, Devesh Dubey, the 17-year-old son of the deceased Satya Prakash Dubey, performed the last rites for his parents, brother, and sisters on the banks of the Gandak River in the Rampur Karkhana block of Deoria district. On the other hand, Krishna Yadav, the 20-year-old son of Prem Chand Yadav, also lit his father’s funeral pyre at Kurna Ghat in Deoria.

Autopsy Report

The victims’ bodies were released to their respective families following autopsies. Reports indicated that three of the six deceased individuals had succumbed to head injuries, while the remaining three had died from gunshot wounds, including Saloni, Gandhi, and Kiran Devi.

Restoring Order

CO Rudrapur, Jeela, reassured the public that the situation was under control, and normalcy was gradually returning to the troubled village. He emphasised that additional forces had been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Land Dispute’s Demarcation Begins

The long-standing land dispute between Satya Prakash Dubey and Prem Chand Yadav, which culminated in the tragic incident on Monday, prompted revenue department officials to initiate the demarcation of the disputed land on Tuesday. Initial reports suggested that Prem Chand Yadav had constructed his house on land belonging to Gram Samaj.

Political Response and Speculation

In response to the incident, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the BJP MLA from Deoria, asserted that he was in contact with the police officials and vowed that land grabbers involved in the attack on the family would not go unpunished. Speculation also arose regarding the potential demolition of the late Prem Chand Yadav’s house.

Son of Satya Prakash Dubey Demands Justice

Devesh Dubey (17), one of the survivors from Dubey’s family, expressed his grief on Tuesday. He disclosed that he had left home to arrange a Katha to celebrate his younger brother Gandhi’s birthday when the tragic events unfolded. Following the incident, police placed him under protection, and he called for a death sentence for the culprits, emphasising that his entire family had been lost, and justice should be served accordingly.

Currently, Anmol (8), another son of Satya Prakash Dubey, is receiving treatment at BRD Medical College, while one of Dubey’s married daughters is among the few surviving members of the family.

