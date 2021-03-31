Artificial intelligence, game-based techniques to take lead in new education board

New Delhi

The Delhi government plans to introduce the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and game-based techniques for continuous assessment of students under its new state school education board, officials said after the board’s first general body meeting on Tuesday.

The Delhi Cabinet approved the setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) on March 6 with the society for the board being registered on March 19. The board is likely to become functional for up to at least middle-level classes (up to Class 8) from the upcoming academic session.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia, who is the head of the board, said that students will be assessed holistically on the basis of their knowledge, attitude, and skills. “ DBSE will employ effective modern technology available today to ensure a personalised learning experience for our students. Artificial Intelligence and game-based assessments will be put to use to create a system where every student is regularly evaluated on the basis of his/her strengths and enters the next phase of their life with a deep understanding of their unique strengths,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shailendra Sharma, the principal advisor to the Directorate of Education (DoE), said that the new education board will focus on assessing students on the basis of their skills and not just classroom learning. “Conventionally, board assessments are designed as pen and paper tests only. They test subject knowledge which is to be recalled by students in one sitting exam. However, in this time and age, we also need to assess the application of knowledge, the extent of understanding, and attitudes like empathy, teamwork, collaboration, problem-solving abilities. For this, we plan to use new technology — such as artificial intelligence and game-based tools,” he said.

Artificial intelligence will be used in the educational assessment process to provide real-time learning feedback of students to teachers. Under game-based assessments, students will be given situations or be involved in activities to evaluate their skills and understanding.

Sharma said that the government will also look at assessment models followed by other countries. “The purpose of setting up the Delhi board is not to replicate the existing models. We are basically looking at how assessment can complement the teaching-learning process in class across all grades, and that is why we will explore the most contemporary models followed across the globe,” he added.

Educationalist Meeta Sengupta said that the use of AI and game-based tools in assessment is a refreshing change but was likely to be challenging. “Using game-based and AI tools that we have at our command to understand the learning and progress of a student is a great idea. However, it’s also an incredibly complex process where one has to be very careful about ethics and empathy. It should be used without intruding on privacy and without making bad assumptions.”

Principals of several government schools too welcomed the idea. Awadesh Kumar Jha, head of Sarvodaya co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini, said, “There is a requirement of reforms in the existing assessment process. We need to evaluate students holistically in order to make them understand their strengths and weaknesses. The game-based assessment will of great help, especially for the younger students.”

Aparajita Gautam, president of Delhi parents association, said that the government should create awareness about changes it was planning to bring in the education system among parents . “It is a great idea. But the government needs to inform parents about it by roping in the school management committees . These are things that parents might not understand easily,” she said.