Artificial intelligence-powered traffic signals in Goa to ease commuters’ woes

The Goa traffic department along with the public works department (PWD) have begun rolling out an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered traffic signals which will significantly reduce wait times at various junctions in the state.

The tech will be launched by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday. (Representative file image)

This development comes months after Bengaluru had become the first city in the country to deploy AI powered traffic signals to help reduce snarls.

The Goa government has teamed up with Beltech AI to deploy the technology across traffic signals in the state.

Beltech AI is the same traffic management platform that had successfully demonstrated to have reduced the traffic congestion in Bengaluru by over 42%.

The tech will be launched by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday.

“The AI is designed in such a way that all the signals in the city/state constantly talk to each other, thus optimising traffic at not only a junction level, but city/state level. AI can also detect vehicles which violate the traffic rules and make the road unsafe for everyone. E-challan is automatically raised to such offenders,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

During the three-week trial phase, where the tech was deployed, the traffic police claimed that the peak wait-time at the junction which was 12-15 minutes before has now been reduced to 4-6 minutes.

“Earlier, there used to be four constables managing traffic at the junction, but now there is only one, and that too only as a precaution. The AI can detect emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire-trucks and automatically clears the road,” the statement said.

“Finally, this technology will also reduce toxic emissions within the state, as vehicle idling time will reduce,” the statement reads.