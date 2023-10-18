Arunachal to have special force to protect tigers in state’s three reserves

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of a Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the three tiger reserves of the state – Namdapha, Pakke and Kamlang.

Arunachal Pradesh has a total of nine tigers in the three reserves (Representative Photo)

A statement from the chief minister’s office on Wednesday mentioned that 336 regular posts will be created for the purpose.

According to the 2022 national tiger census, Arunachal Pradesh has a total of nine tigers in the three reserves– a decline of 20 tigers from the previous census done in 2018.

“The STPF will be a dedicated and specialized force with its own structure and composition as required for tiger reserves. The force would comprise of one company of 112 personnel each for three tiger reserves, and each company would be distributed into three platoons and 18 sections,” according to the statement from the government.

It is expected that the creation of a special force will lead to the protection of tigers and their habitats, the protection of wildlife habitats, the prevention of smuggling of wildlife articles, the protection and safeguarding of government assets in the reserves and the scientific management of forests.

The cabinet also approved the Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy 2020, which is expected to make the state a favoured destination for investment.

“The policy also includes special incentives in the form of amended power subsidy, among others, to large scale industries and attract investors to boost up the state economy and provide opportunities for generating large number of employment. The policy further includes tax incentives with single window clearance for all mandatory licenses,” the statement read.

