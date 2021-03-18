As Covid cases surge, ACS asks dist officials to take strict measures

Nodal officer of Varanasi additional chief secretary agriculture Dr Devesh Chaturvedi on Thursday instructed chief medical officer and district surveillance officer to take strict precautionary measures in view of surging Covid-19 cases.

He also instructed the administrative and police officials to enforce mask wearing and social distancing with immediate effect. Steps required to stop gathering of crowd should also be taken, he said.

During a meeting with top administrative and medical officials, Chaturvedi instructed CMO Dr VB Singh that people who are over 45 years with co morbidities and those above 60 years should get vaccinated first and then vaccination of more and more people should be ensured.

Dr Chaturvedi said the people who missed the second dose of Covid vaccine should be traced through command control centre and given the jab otherwise the vaccine will be ineffective.

He said screening of people coming from Maharashtra should be done at railway station and airport in Varanasi and antigen and RTPCR test of people with Covid symptoms should be done. Such people should be kept in home quarantine.

He also instructed district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma to make the monitoring committees fully functional so that people could be alerted and spread of Covid-19 could be prevented by identifying the patients and providing them treatment.

From the last week of March 2020 till date, a total 22,112 people were tested Covid positive in the district. Of them 21,638 have been cured, 377 died and 97 are active cases in the district.

Out of 97, 11 were tested positive during the last 24 hours and they are under treatment, said Dr VB Singh.