As district gasps for oxygen, Moga police hoards 5 cylinders for own facility

Even as the district grapples with a shortage of life-saving oxygen gas for Covid-19 patients, Moga police have hoarded five oxygen cylinders at a special quarantine facility set up for cops.

The facility at SSMD Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Duaneke village of Moga has 30 beds and five oxygen cylinders – but no cops in quarantine.

In other parts of the district, however, there are 192 Covid patients currently on oxygen support at various government and private hospitals.

With just 150 cylinders in its possession currently, the district health department is struggling to meet the demand for oxygen. Moga’s current oxygen requirement is 4.7 MT a day, against which it is getting only 3.5 MT.

Oxygen plants based in Mandi Gobindgarh are ready to supply the life-saving gas to the district to meet the requirement, but the non-availability of empty cylinders is posing a challenge.

When HT contacted, the supervisor of the quarantine facility for cops, inspector Gurpreet Singh, who is the station house officer of City police station, confirmed that the facility has 30 beds and five oxygen cylinders. “More can be arranged as per requirement. This facility is only for cops,” he said.

SSMD Ayurvedic College and Hospital’s principal Dr PC Singla said the five oxygen cylinders at the facility have a combined capacity of 33 litres.

Moga civil surgeon Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa said, “Doctor’s prescription is mandatory for getting oxygen supply. Besides that, I cannot say much. It is up to the administration as they are regulating the oxygen supply.”

Sub-divisional magistrate Satwant Singh, who is the nodal officer for management of oxygen supply in the district, said, “One cannot possess an oxygen cylinder without a doctor’s prescription. I will look into the matter immediately.”

Senior superintendent of police Harmanbir Singh did not respond to repeated calls and messages.