As mayor completes 100 days in office, dy CM launches schemes worth 96 cr

LUCKNOW Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various schemes to mark the first 100 days of Mayor Sushma Kharkwal’s tenure at his official residence in Lucknow on Saturday.

Sushma Kharkwal

Dubbed as “100 Days, 100 Steps,” the celebration marked Lucknow’s progress in a new direction. The development work has gained momentum during these initial 100 days, and this momentum will carry forward, ensuring that Lucknow evolves into a smart city.

The primary objective of these 100 days is to transform Lucknow into a city with zero waste and zero tolerance for issues. Today, on this significant occasion, the foundation stones were laid, and 282 projects worth ₹96 crore were inaugurated.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Kharkwal expressed her gratitude and acknowledged that this achievement would not have been possible without the diligent efforts of councillors, workers, as well as all the officers and employees of the Municipal Corporation. They have wholeheartedly supported the implementation of the plans she has developed.

Under the guidance of the Defence Minister, she pledged to expedite development work further, aiming to position Lucknow at the forefront and successfully transform it into a smart city. During her address, she also highlighted the achievements of the last 100 days.