As rain begins to subside, IMD predicts drier days ahead for Mumbai

The city received a total of 19.4mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30am on Friday – with markedly calmer weather than the preceding four days – followed by just 1.8mm of rain in the eight hours ending 5.30pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai under a yellow category storm warning for Saturday and Sunday for the first time in at least a week, indicating only moderate spells of rain with chances of heavy rain in isolated locations. For July 26 and 27, the city has been placed under a green category weather alert, indicating light to moderate rain.

With the city’s rainfall for this season now standing at 2,022.6mm, Mumbai has recorded 91% of the seasonal long-period average (up to September-end), which stands at 2,205mm. In July, Mumbai has recorded 1,061.2mm of rainfall, as against the monthly normal of 827mm. This is now the fourth successive year in which rainfall in July has crossed the 1,000mm-mark. Last July, the city recorded 1,502mm of rainfall – marking its wettest July ever, while in 2019, it received 1,464.8mm rain. In 2018, the July total was recorded at 1,138.8mm, but in 2017, the city recorded just 869.7mm of rain.

As per IMD’s seven-day forecast (based on data from its monitoring station in Santacruz), the maximum temperature over the next week will hover between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the daytime maximum was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the morning minimum stood at 25.8 degrees Celsius.