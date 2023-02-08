Ashok Kumar Singh elected president of HCBA

Ashok Kumar Singh and Nitin Sharma were elected as president and secretary of Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) respectively on Tuesday.

While Ashok Kumar Singh defeated his nearest rival Anil Tiwari by a margin of 312 votes, Nitin Sharma defeated Vikrant Pandey by 357 votes.

The polling to elect 28 office bearers of HCBA had taken place on January 30. Thereafter, the counting for the two coveted posts - president and secretary commenced immediately thereafter. Though the result for president and secretary has been declared, the counting for other 26 posts including one senior vice president, five vice-presidents, joint secretaries, treasurer and others are going on and will be declared soon.