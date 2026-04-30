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Ashoka Road fatal accident: Accused truck driver continued to drive after hitting bike, shows CCTV footage

A truck struck a motorcycle in Delhi, killing a 20-year-old and his 14-year-old cousin. The driver, identified but at large, faces charges of negligence.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:08 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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NEW DELHI: A day after a 20-year-old man and his 14-year-old cousin were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle on Ashoka Road, CCTV footage shows the accused continuing to drive without stopping to check what had happened.

Police have identified the accused driver; however, the passenger’s identity remains unknown. Both are at large. (Representative photo)

Police have identified the accused driver; however, the passenger’s identity remains unknown. Both are at large.

The victims, residents of Ashok Nagar in west Delhi, had attended an IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium and were returning home when the truck rammed their motorcycle. The 20-year-old was riding the motorcycle while the minor was the pillion rider and speaking to his father on the phone at the time of the crash. Both were without helmets.  

The 18-second CCTV footage collected by police and seen by HT shows the truck bearing a Delhi registration number and carrying debris taking a left onto Mahadev Road from the Ashoka Road side, then hitting the bike, which was riding parallel to it on the left. The truck and the bike were not speeding, the footage shows, and an investigator confirmed.

“The accused driver has also been identified and is in his mid-20s. His relatives live in east Delhi, while his immediate family lives in Bihar. Another person was in the passenger seat at the time of the incident. His role is being probed,” the investigator said.

A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered at Parliament Street police station, and the investigation was taken up.

According to police, the 20-year-old was a BSc student at a Delhi University-affiliated college, while his minor cousin was a Class 10 student at a school in Punjabi Bagh. The family runs a dry fruits wholesale business.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Ashoka Road fatal accident: Accused truck driver continued to drive after hitting bike, shows CCTV footage
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Ashoka Road fatal accident: Accused truck driver continued to drive after hitting bike, shows CCTV footage
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