Ashokan inscription at Sasaram cleared of encroachment, handed over to ASI

The 3rd century BCE minor rock edict (inscription) of Mauryan emperor Ashoka at Sasaram in Bihar was freed from encroachment and the key of the cavern gate was handed over to Archaeological survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet by the ASI.

The Rohtas district administration played a key role in persuading the local Muslims to hand over the key of the site, a protected monument, two tweets from ASI’s official Twitter handle said.

District magistrate Dharmendra Kumar said one key of the cavern gate would remain with the ASI and the other with the representative of the local Muslims who could offer worship as usual on another shrine made inside the cave. “The ASI would care for the rock inscription,” the DM said.

It is believed that Lord Buddha, during his first visit to Sarnath after attaining enlightenment at Bodh Gaya, had spent a night at the cavern where Ashoka made the inscription in 232 BCE.

The cavern, located three kilometres south of Sasaram town, was acquired by ASI and declared a nationally protected monument on December 1, 1917.

In 2005, some local of Muslims locked the entrance gate of the cavern, declaring it a shrine. “Since then, we have repeatedly requested the Rohtas district administration for removal of encroachment and custody of keys to the cavern for its proper conservation,” ASI director and spokesperson Vasant Kumar Swarnkar had said.

Former minister and the incumbent leader of opposition in Bihar Legislative Council, Samrat Chaudhary, welcomed the latest development but said his party BJP would hold a “pooja” at the inscription and would ensure a separate gate to the cavern to spare the Buddhist pilgrims and tourists from any inconvenience.

On October 1, Chaudhary had organised a protest at Sasaram for clearing the encroachment.

Chaudhary belongs to Kushwaha community, which claim its roots to the Mauryan dynasty.

