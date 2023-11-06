ASI hands over objects found in Gyanvapi survey to ADM

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted all objects, which were found during a scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, to the addition district magistrate (Protocol), Varanasi, the officer nominated by Varanasi district magistrate S Rajalingam, as ordered by the Varanasi district court in September this year.

The court had ordered the ASI to make a list of all the materials found during the ASI survey in the Gyanvapi mosque complex and file a copy of that list in the court and hand over a copy to the district magistrate. (FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the ADM received the objects, ASI officials and officials of district administration were present.

On September 14 this year, the Varanasi district court had ordered the ASI to submit whatever objects and materials are obtained from the site in question.

The court had said objects and materials related to the facts of the case or related to Hindu religion and worship system or those that may be important in the disposal of the case from historical or archaeological point of view, be handed over by ASI to the district magistrate or an officer nominated by him who will keep those objects safe and those (objects) will be presented before the court whenever the court summons them.

The court had ordered the ASI to make a list of all the materials found during the ASI survey in the Gyanvapi mosque complex and file a copy of that list in the court and hand over a copy to the district magistrate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court had passed the order on bunch of three applications filed by Rakhi Singh, plaintiff number 1 in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. The applications were filed in August this year.

A few days ago, the ASI completed the survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding its area protected by the order of the Supreme Court. Thereafter, the ASI contacted the district magistrate with a list of the objects and material found during the survey and informed him about the completion of the exercise.

On the instructions of district magistrate S Rajalingam, additional district magistrate (Protocol) Bachchu Singh inspected the treasury and arrangements were made to keep all the objects there (in the treasury).

On Monday, ADM protocol received all the objects that had been found during the scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 2, ASI filed an application in the Varanasi district court, seeking 15 days’ more time to submit report of the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. On behalf of the ASI, standing government counsel for the Centre Amit Srivastava filed the application and had informed the court that the ASI completed scientific investigation/survey at the site. A team of archeologists, archeological chemists, epigraphists, surveyors, photographers, and other technical persons have been engaged in analysing the data and writing the works conducted and their findings for submitting the report. The ASI needs some more time for preparing and submitting the survey report.

Accepting the request, the Varanasi district court had granted 15 days’ time to the ASI for submitting the survey report of Gyanvapi, Srivastava said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Srivastava also said the court of Varanasi district judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesha ordered the superintending archaeologist, Sarnath circle, to ensure that the survey report is submitted in court by November 17.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON