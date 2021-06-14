Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / ASI-protected monuments and museums to reopen from June 16
others

ASI-protected monuments and museums to reopen from June 16

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday said all centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums across the country will reopen for visitors from June 16
By Sadia Akhtar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 11:41 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday said all centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums across the country will reopen for visitors from June 16. In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the ASI closed all monuments and museums under its care on April 15.

“Considering the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all centrally-protected monuments, sites, and museums (under ASI) shall be reopened from 16.06.2021 (Wednesday),” the central body said in an order on Monday. The opening, however, shall be in strict compliance with orders issued by state/district disaster management authorities, the order added.

Delhi has over 70 monuments under ASI, including Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub’s Minar and Purana Qila.

An ASI official, who did not wish to be named, said the order announcing reopening of the monuments should be read in conjunction with orders issued by the local administration. “From our end, the monuments are open. The rules of various district administrations will determine the reopening of heritage buildings in different cities,” said the official.

Ratish Nanda, CEO of Aga Khan Trust for Culture India, said monuments and public parks are relatively safer spaces that can be reopened. “With the movement of people now being allowed in Delhi, it makes sense to open the safer spaces --- monuments and public parks. It is also important for the mental and physical well-being of Delhi citizens. It’s great that the ASI has pro-actively heeded a major demand of Delhi’s people. Hope parks are permitted to open immediately as well,” said Nanda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP