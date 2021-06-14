ASI-protected monuments and museums to reopen from June 16

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday said all centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums across the country will reopen for visitors from June 16. In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the ASI closed all monuments and museums under its care on April 15.

“Considering the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all centrally-protected monuments, sites, and museums (under ASI) shall be reopened from 16.06.2021 (Wednesday),” the central body said in an order on Monday. The opening, however, shall be in strict compliance with orders issued by state/district disaster management authorities, the order added.

Delhi has over 70 monuments under ASI, including Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub’s Minar and Purana Qila.

An ASI official, who did not wish to be named, said the order announcing reopening of the monuments should be read in conjunction with orders issued by the local administration. “From our end, the monuments are open. The rules of various district administrations will determine the reopening of heritage buildings in different cities,” said the official.

Ratish Nanda, CEO of Aga Khan Trust for Culture India, said monuments and public parks are relatively safer spaces that can be reopened. “With the movement of people now being allowed in Delhi, it makes sense to open the safer spaces --- monuments and public parks. It is also important for the mental and physical well-being of Delhi citizens. It’s great that the ASI has pro-actively heeded a major demand of Delhi’s people. Hope parks are permitted to open immediately as well,” said Nanda.