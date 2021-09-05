Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Aspiring teachers protest in Sangrur
others

Aspiring teachers protest in Sangrur

Protesters marched from Sangrur Civil Hospital to the residence of Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on the occasion of Teachers’ Day
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Police forcibly removing Unemployed Physical Training Instructors (PTI) teachers from the PWD Rest House in Sangrur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Sangrur Hundreds of unemployed with Bachelor of Education (BEd) qualification marched from Sangrur Civil Hospital to the residence of Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Sunday. The protesters, who arrived with a cup of blood, raised slogans against the Punjab government and alleged that the Capt Amarinder regime had been a failure.

Members of the New Unemployed PTI Teachers union also demonstrated and entered the Public Works Department (PWD) Rest House to press for their demands. However, police removed them from the protest site.

Unemployed leaders Aman Sekha, Gaggandip Kaur, Sandeep Singh said the Captain government which came to power by promising ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’ was refusing to provide employment to qualified aspiring teachers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Himachal schools to remain shut till Sept 14 in view of rising Covid cases

Himachal logs 215 Covid new infections, 1 casualty

Bypoll to Mandi Lok Sabha, 3 assemblies in HP deferred

Mobile, broadband services restored in Kashmir
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP