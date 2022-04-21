Car runs over pedestrians in Assam, drags man for 9km; 2 dead: Police

SILCHAR: Two persons were killed in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday night when a speeding car reportedly ran over a group of pedestrians and dragged a man for 9 km by its wheels, police said.

The accident took place at Rajpur area of Jalalpur under Katigorah police station near India-Bangladesh border. The deceased persons have been identified as Sanjay Teli (24) and Krishna Adhikari (39), both residents of Rajpur village.

According to onlookers, the car not only ran over the group of pedestrians but dragged Sanjay Teli by its wheels even as he kept screaming in pain.

“The speeding car ran over the group and Sanjay somehow got stuck on the wheels of the car. But the driver didn’t stop, instead he increased the speed to run away,” a local resident said. Teli’s body was found in front of a Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the India-Bangladesh border.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district Ramandeep Kaur confirmed that the BSF camp, where the body was found, is around 9 km away from Rajpur where the incident happened.

Three others including Krishna Adhikari, Babu Munda and Nirmal Baishnab sustained severe injuries after getting hit by the same car.

Officials from both Katigorah and Kalain Police station reached the spot and recovered the dead body of Sanjay Teli. According to them, Teli died due to severe injuries and some parts almost separated from his body.

Police took the injured persons to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals where Krishna Adhikari died within a few hours. The other two are also critical according to the doctors.

Cachar SP said that the car bearing the registration number AS 11R 1270, was seized by the police. One person has been arrested in this connection and his interrogation is underway.

“The arrested individual has confessed that he was seated inside the car when the incident happened but he jumped off at one point to save himself. He has revealed the identity of the driver who also owns the car. We have traced him already and will arrest him soon,” he said.