Assam: BJP youth leader detained for alleged assault, attempt to murder

Assam police on Sunday detained Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karimganj Yuva Morcha president Biswarup Bhattacharjee on the charges of assault and attempt to murder, officials said.

Following a complaint from Biswajit Rudrapaul, a research scholar from Assam University, a first information report [FIR] was registered against Biswarup on Saturday. Rudrapaul alleged that Bhattacharjee, along with his associates, physically assaulted him with an iron rod late Friday night and tried to kill him.

“Biswarup along with Krishnangshu Chakraborty, a student of Assam University attacked me at around 12:30am on February 11. They hit me on the head with an iron rod and tried to kill me by putting pressure on my throat,” Rudrapaul said.

Police said that the victim also alleged they destroyed his property and threatened to assault him further. However, he refused to talk about the reason behind the incident.

HT reached out to Rudrapaul to get details of the incident, but he said, “I cannot talk about anything beyond the FIR.”

Amid the complaint, a case against Bhattacharjee and Chakraborty was registered on Saturday under section 448 (illegal house trespass), 307 (causing grievous hurt using weapons), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of police (SP), Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, however, said that they didn’t notice any visible injury on the complainant’s body and in the medical examination, doctors didn’t find any deep injury.

“Based on the complaint, our officials registered a case and the accused has been picked for interrogation. We are examining whether it was an attempt to murder,” Mahatta said.

University Student’s Union president Shubhamoy Chanda said that there was no such incident.

“Biswajit invited them for dinner and later lodged a fake complaint. No injuries were found in the medical report and that made things clear,” he said.

Meanwhile, amid the alleged assault, a group of students on Saturday blocked the road in front of the university demanding the arrest of Bhattacharjee.

Mahatta said that the internal issues of the university should not create problems for common people. “We are investigating the case and we asked the protesting students not to create problems for common people,” he said.

The university authorities said that the incident happened outside the campus, so they cannot intervene in this. “The victim is a scholar in our institute and he has been released from the hospital, as per our reports. Things are subjudiced and police are investigating it,” Assam University registrar Pradosh Kiran Nath told HT.