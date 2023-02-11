Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance arrests forest and wildlife dept official in bribery case

Published on Feb 11, 2023 09:59 PM IST

The state vigilance bureau has arrested an official of the Punjab Forest and Wildlife Protection department posted in Mohali in an alleged bribery case.

Manjinder Singh, posted as surveyor, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 2 lakh. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

CHANDIGARH The state vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested an official of the Punjab Forest and Wildlife Protection department posted in Mohali in an alleged bribery case, official spokesperson of the VB said on Saturday.

Manjinder Singh, posted as surveyor, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 2 lakh, said the official.

Singh’s arrested was based on the complaint of Dinkar Singh of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda district.

The complainant alleged that he had applied for getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) for setting up of a new petrol pump on Rama Mandi-Talwandi Sabo road but Singh demanded 2 lakh for the same, the spokesperson said.

Dinkar said that the accused had already taken 3 lakh from him.

After preliminary investigation, a team of the VB laid a trap and arrested Singh in Mohali while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused, the official added.

