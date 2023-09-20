Assam boy, 10, records sexual assault by 65-yr-old teacher, shows it to parents

A 65-year-old retired teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old student at his home in Assam’s Hailakandi district. The parents of the student said that he was sexually abused several times by the teacher, and they came to know about it when the boy recorded a video of it and showed it to them on Tuesday.

The Assam Police has registered a case against the accused teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representative Image)

The parents lodged a first Information Report (FIR) against the teacher at Hailakandi Sadar Police Station on Wednesday and police registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The parents said that they used to send their son to the accused teacher for coaching and recently, the boy refused to go for the coaching.

“Our son is preparing for Navodaya Vidyalaya’s entrance examination and for this we used to send him to him, who is a retired teacher. Recently our son refused to go there, and we almost forced him to go. Yesterday, he showed us a video and it was disturbing,” the parents said.

Before going to the police, family members went to talk to the teacher, but he denied the allegations. However, he absconded after that. Police said that they are investigating the matter.

An investigating police officer said that they are trying to locate the accused teacher by tracing his phone and his family members are also being questioned. Police have also recorded the boy’s statement and collected the video, which the boy had recorded, as a piece of evidence.

Local residents expressed concern about the incident, and they appealed to the police to investigate the matter. A group of people went to Hailakandi Sadar Police Station on Wednesday and met the officials.

“This is a serious concern because it is related to the safety of our little kids. Nowadays, boys are also becoming victims of sexual abuse and we demand strict action against the accused to set an example,” they said.

